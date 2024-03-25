Amy Wang and Rachel Sung punch tickets to Paris at 2024 U.S. Olympic Table Tennis Trials

Amy Wang and Rachel Sung are the latest American athletes to punch their tickets to Paris, after the two came out on top Sunday at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Table Tennis Trials.



Wang and Sung finished first and second at the conclusion of competition on Sunday, securing their spots at the Summer Games and finalizing Team USA’s women’s table tennis team. Wang and Sung join teammate Lily Zhang, who already qualified for the Olympics.



Wang and Sung will be making their Olympic debuts in Paris. Teammate Zhang is already a three-time Olympian, appearing at the Games in 2012, 2016 and 2020.



Wang's and Sung's qualification is extra sweet, as the two are longtime friends, doubles partners and have even been roommates at UCLA.



“We had always hoped we would qualify together but didn’t dare believe it could be real,” said Wang and Sung, speaking together to USA Table Tennis.

On the men’s side, two Tokyo Olympians, Kanak Jha and Nikhil Kumar clamed the first and second spots at Trials. Since the U.S. men’s team did not qualify for a team quota spot, Jha and Kumar will advance to a Pan-American singles qualification tournament that will be held in Lima, Peru in May.