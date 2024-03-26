3x3 Basketball 101: Olympic qualifying

The U.S. women qualified for the Olympic tournament thanks to their place in the world rankings.

Olympic qualification is underway for 3x3 basketball, and the field is starting to take shape for Paris 2024. Read on to learn about the qualification process, the teams that have already secured spots in Paris, and how other countries can still qualify.

How many teams qualify for 3x3 basketball at the 2024 Olympics?

For both the men's and women's 3x3 tournaments, eight teams will qualify to compete at the Paris Games.

How do teams qualify for 3x3 basketball at the 2024 Olympics?

There are two phases of qualification for 3x3 basketball.

The first phase ended in November 2023, with the top-three teams from both the men's and women's FIBA (International Basketball Federation) world rankings automatically earning an Olympic spot. (Rankings are based on the individual points accumulated by each country's top-25 players, so the number of players, their frequency of playing and their results all factor in.) This, however, came with two caveats:

As the Olympic host nation, France was guaranteed at least one of these spots

No more than two countries from the same continent could qualify via this method

The second phase involves a series of qualification tournaments. Each tournament has different criteria for which teams get invited, and only the top team(s) at each tournament will qualify for the Olympics.

Universality-driven Olympic Qualifying Tournament 1 (April 12-14, 2024): One team per gender

Universality-driven Olympic Qualifying Tournament 2 (May 3-5, 2024): One team per gender

Olympic Qualifying Tournament (May 16-19, 2024): Three teams per gender

Is USA Basketball qualified for 3x3 at the 2024 Olympics?

Yes, the United States has already secured its spot at Paris 2024 because the men's and women's teams were both ranked No. 2 in the world at the end of the qualification period. The U.S. women are the reigning Olympic gold medalists, while the U.S. men will be competing at the Olympics for the first time after missing out on the Tokyo Games.

Four players have already been named to the men's roster for the 2024 U.S. Olympic basketball 3x3 team, while the women's roster is still to be announced.

Which countries have qualified for the men's and women's Olympic 3x3 basketball tournaments?

So far, three countries have qualified via the world rankings for both men and women. The remaining five teams will be decided during a series of Olympic qualifying tournaments in April and May.

Qualified Men's Teams (3 of 8)



Serbia

United States

China

Qualified Women's Teams (3 of 8)



China

United States

France