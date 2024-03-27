Phillies-Braves and Brewers-Mets openers postponed a day to Friday due to rainy forecast

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner, left, talks with teammate first baseman Bryce Harper in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees Monday, March 11, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

NEW YORK – Baseball openers in New York and Philadelphia were postponed a day until Friday because of rainy forecasts in both cities.

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets were scheduled to host the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday afternoon, a day featuring the first full slate of major league games this year. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres started the season with a two-game series in Seoul, South Korea, last week.

But with wet weather expected much of Thursday in Queens, the Mets announced Wednesday the game was pushed back to Friday at 1:40 p.m.

Minutes later, the Philadelphia Phillies announced their sold-out opener against the NL East rival Atlanta Braves was moved from Thursday at 3:05 p.m. to Friday at the same time due to anticipated rain.

