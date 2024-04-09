Cave Spring sends ten to next level

ROANOKE, Va. – Cave Spring held their signing day today to honor ten student athletes moving on to the next level. Let’s remember, these seniors endured the COVID athletics aftermath.
“They’ve had to endure a few things, had really short seasons during COVID, and I think it has probably made them a little tougher and made them able to adapt,” athletic director Jon Hartness said.
Football
Owen Sweeney – VMI
Preston Lonker – CNU
Baseball
Mason Hazelwood – Averett
Kent Ray – NRCC
Kyle Cook – Erskine
Softball
Kennedy Lange – Lenoir Ryne
Sophia Peters – Ferrum
Girls lacrosse
Samantha Manico – CNU
Boys lacrosse
Liam Wampler - Emory and Henry
XC/Track
Ryan Connelly - Radford