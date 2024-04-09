Cave Spring sends ten to next level

ROANOKE, Va. – Cave Spring held their signing day today to honor ten student athletes moving on to the next level. Let’s remember, these seniors endured the COVID athletics aftermath.

“They’ve had to endure a few things, had really short seasons during COVID, and I think it has probably made them a little tougher and made them able to adapt,” athletic director Jon Hartness said.

Football

Owen Sweeney – VMI

Preston Lonker – CNU

Baseball

Mason Hazelwood – Averett

Kent Ray – NRCC

Kyle Cook – Erskine

Softball

Kennedy Lange – Lenoir Ryne

Sophia Peters – Ferrum

Girls lacrosse

Samantha Manico – CNU

Boys lacrosse

Liam Wampler - Emory and Henry

XC/Track

Ryan Connelly - Radford