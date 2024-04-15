Grand Palais to Versailles: The iconic venues of the 2024 Paris Olympics

Paris will play host to the best athletes in the world during the 2024 Summer Olympics. The athletes will have the opportunity to compete in some of the most storied and historical locations throughout France, from palaces, museum complexes, Teahupoʻo, Tahiti, to soccer stadiums and the shores of the Mediterranean Sea.

While many of the venues for the Paris Olympics have an illustrious past, here are six locations that will help showcase Paris, and France, during the Summer Games:

Château de Versailles

A world-renowned cultural site, the Château de Versailles will welcome athletes, human and horse alike, during the Olympics for equestrian and modern pentathlon events. A temporary stadium will be erected on the Etoile Royale esplanade for jumping and dressage events, while a course along the Grand Canal will be set up for cross country events.

The Château de Versailles, a former royal residence, was originally constructed as a hunting lodge in 1623. Louis XIV renovated and expanded the palace, eventually moving his court to Versailles. During the French Revolution, the palace was largely abandoned, and it was not until 1830 that restorations were made to the location. The palace and surrounding gardens were designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1979 for its importance in government, art and science in France and it is considered one of the country’s most significant cultural sites.

The Seine

The Seine will be a major hub during the Paris Olympics, hosting not only the open-water swimming events and the triathlons but also the Opening Ceremony. During the Opening Ceremony, approximately 10,500 athletes will travel along the Seine through the heart of Paris. It will be the first time in the history of the Olympic Summer Games that the Opening Ceremony will not be held in a stadium. The parade of athletes will end in front of the Trocadero, where additional festivities will be held.

In addition to the Opening Ceremony, athletes competing in triathlon and open-water swimming will begin their races in the Seine, from a temporary floating pontoon below the Pont Alexandre III bridge in Paris' western end.

Roland Garros

Paris 2024

Home to tennis and boxing during the Games, Roland Garros already has played host to some of the greatest sporting achievements in the nation's history. The French Open, one of tennis' four Grand Slams, has taken place on the grounds since 1928. The finals for tennis and boxing, along with other matches, will take place on the stadium's centerpiece, Philippe Chatrier Court. The principal venue of Roland Garros, the court is named after long time president of the French Tennis federation, who helped return tennis to the Olympics in 1988.

Grand Palais

Located in the heart of Paris, the Grand Palais is an exhibition hall and museum complex that will be transformed into a venue for fencing and taekwondo during the Paris Olympics. Originally constructed for the Paris Universal Exhibition in 1900, the building features ornate glass vaults and iron and light steel framing that reflect innovations from the period it was built.

Since its opening, the Grand Palais has been used as an exhibition site for art, sport and science. It has multiple spaces for art exhibitions and a science museum in the complex, as well as a history of hosting fencing and equestrian competitions. In 2017, the Grand Palais was used during the final stage of the Tour de France, when riders rode through the hall on the way to the Avenue des Champs-Elysees.

Stade de France

Image of Stade de France where track and field events will be held during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Paris 2024

The national stadium of France is also the largest in the country, with a capacity of 80,698. Originally built for the 1998 World Cup, the stadium also has been a site of men's UEFA Champions League finals, Rugby World Cup games and the World Athletics Championship. Track & field will return to the Stade de France for the Paris Olympics, and the stadium will also host the Closing Ceremony.



The stadium has not just seen athletic feats, but also major artists such as The Rolling Stones, Celine Dion, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Metallica, Prince and more.

Yves-du-Manoir

The 2024 Paris Olympics also will return to a site filled with its own history at Yves-du-Manoir. The stadium in Colombes, France, was the main location for the 1924 Olympics, when it was the venue for the Opening Ceremony, track & field, cycling and other events. The stadium returned to the world stage in 1938, when it hosted three men’s FIFA World Cup games, including the final between Italy and Hungary.

For the 2024 Games, Yves-du-Manoir Stadium will be home to field hockey, and new buildings constructed for the Olympics will be turned into the future home of the French Hockey Federation’s national training center.