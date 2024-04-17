How to watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials live on USA Network and Peacock

David Taylor, the reigning Olympic champion in men's 86kg freestyle, will first need to win at Olympic Trials to secure his spot at Paris 2024.

The 2024 United States Olympic wrestling team will take shape over the course of two days this weekend at Penn State University, and all the action can be seen live on Peacock and USA Network.

What's at stake at U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials?

The U.S. is currently qualified to compete in 13 of the 18 weight classes that will be contested at the Paris Games. For those 13 qualified weight classes, the Trials winner will earn themselves a spot on the U.S. Olympic roster.

In the other five weight classes, the Trials winner will be given the opportunity to compete at an international last-chance qualifier in May. A top-three finish at that tournament would earn that wrestler a spot at the Olympics.

How do U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials work?

Olympic Trials are divided into two separate days. One wrestler in each of the 13 qualified weight classes will have a bye straight into the finals taking place on Saturday. Everyone else will have to compete on Friday.

On Friday (April 19), a "challenge tournament" will be held for each weight class. The early rounds will take place in the first session (10:00 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. ET), and the semifinals and finals will take place in the second session (6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET).

For the 13 qualified weight classes, the winner of Friday's challenge tournament will advance to Saturday's championship final, where they will face the wrestler that was given a bye. In the five non-qualified weight classes, the challenge tournament will progress through the semifinals, and both semifinal winners will advance to Saturday's championship final.

The best-of-three championship finals begin on Saturday (April 20). The early session (10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET) will be highlighted by Round 1 in the 13 qualified weight classes, as well as Rounds 1 and 2 in the five non-qualified weight classes. Those matches will take place on Mat 2. Meanwhile, consolation matches will also be taking place on the other mats.

Saturday's late session (6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET) is where the Olympic team will be formed. This session will feature Round 2 matches in the 13 qualified weight classes, as well as Round 3 matches, if necessary, in all 18 weight classes.

What's the broadcast schedule for U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials?

A detailed guide for watching each day of Olympic Trials is below. USA Network will televise coverage of the late session on both nights, while every single mat from all four sessions can be streamed live on Peacock (links below).

Challenge Tournament: Preliminaries, Quarterfinals and Consolation Rounds Quad Box 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. Peacock Mat 1 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. Peacock Mat 2 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. Peacock Mat 3 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. Peacock Mat 4 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. Peacock Challenge Tournament: Semifinals, Finals Broadcast (Various Mats) 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. USA Network Peacock Mat 1 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Peacock Mat 2 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Peacock Mat 3 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Peacock