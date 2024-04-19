"We know she will be a great fit" Aces GM Natalie Williams excited for Hokies' Elizabeth Kitley's arrival in Vegas

ROANOKE, Va. – On Monday night, despite currently being sidelined due to injury, Hokies’ Elizabeth Kitley was drafted by the Las Vegas Aces, marking a pivotal moment in her career.

Natalie Williams, the General Manager of the Las Vegas Aces, revealed that the organization had been keeping a close eye on Kitley for some time. Despite her injury, they were eager to secure her talents in the draft, recognizing her potential as a game-changing player.

“We’re looking forward to having her,” Williams expressed. “She’s such a great rim protector at 6′6 and to play along side A’ja Wilson would be very cool.”

“We just want her to continue to grow. I’m sure after this injury she will come back even stronger. She’s already a great rebounder, shot blocker, and then to watch her continue to improve her game over this last year we know she will be a great fit,” she said.

The Aces’ decision to draft Kitley underscores their commitment to building a competitive roster capable of contending for championships. Despite her current injury status, Kitley’s selection represents a significant vote of confidence in her talent and potential impact on the team.