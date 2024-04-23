Roanoke College football making swift progress

SALEM, Va. – It was back in November when Bryan Stinespring was introduced as the head coach for Roanoke College football. Ever since then, it’s been a lot of hard at work to build something that the college hasn’t had in more than 8 decades. From recruiting, hiring a staff to even the logistics of uniforms and more--the excitement is still all the buzz on the Maroons campus as things continue to move swiftly.

“We had to go back and just follow the ‘WIN’ philosophy here and what that means to me is “What’s Important Now”,” said Stinespring. “Once I was able to get that wrapped around my mind, a little bit, then the uniforms – what can we get done right now, get something off our plate. So we had to design the uniforms, we had to get the right sizes to match the numbers, the helmets, how do we want them? So we were able to do that and we got a head of the curve. Practice equipment is here and so that’s been really good to see.”

Stinespring hired Mike Giancola as associate head coach/defensive coordinator while Mitch Ferric was tabbed as the Maroons offensive coordinator.

RC has nearly a dozen guys in the program on campus actively participating in some conditioning workouts. The program is still on schedule to field a club team this fall, when they hope to play five games.

You can hear more from Coach Stinespring on an upcoming episode on season four of “Around the Way with EJ.”