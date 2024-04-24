74º
Lord Boteteourt hosts signing day for six student-athletes

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Signing day at Lord Botetourt for six student-athletes (WSLS)

DALEVILLE, Va. – It’s a moment that should never be taken for granted. whether it’s for a full-ride scholarship or just a national letter of intent, signing day ceremonies never disappoint especially at the home of the Cavaliers.

Lord Botetourt had six student-athletes make commitments on Wednesday afternoon, representing four different programs.

Cade Lang will play football at Christopher Newport University. Caleb O’Quinn will take his baseball talents to Richard Bland College.

Ryan Mosdell will play soccer at Lancaster Bible College.

The Cavaliers varsity cheer squad has a trio that will take their talents to the next level as well. Laila Alam will head to Charlottesville to attend University of Virginia. Emily Hanson will go to Blacksburg and attend Virginia Tech while Katen Tetreault will cheer at Lenoir-Rhyne.

“It’s great to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our athletes and our student athletes,” said Lord Botetourt athletics director Tim Fulton. “What they are doing, where they’re going, regardless of the school—being able to continue playing in college is a big step. So I think that provides inspiration and excitement to our underclassmen.”

