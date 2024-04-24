William Byrd sends 12 to next level on signing day

VINTON, Va. – The William Byrd Terriers held their annual signing day on Wednesday with twelve student-athletes heading to the next level. Five are staying close to home and heading to Roanoke College, something head football coach Brad Lutz was impressed about during the recruitment process.
“It’s in their back yard, their family can see them play, coaches can come watch them play and a great education there,” Lutz said. “I think they will do a very good job there and Roanoke College is a team that will be on the rise.”
“This is a huge day for our community and our high school. The work that these young people have put in, it didn’t start just when they got in high school, it was a journey that started way back in middle school. And there’s a lot of important people that have been a part of their journey. A lot of coaches and players get credit for this but there’s teachers, principals, ministers, people in our community who have mentored them along the way.”
Football:
Brayden Andrews - Roanoke College
Lane Shoemaker - Roanoke College
Bricen Lancaster - Catawba College
Cooper Minnix - Shenandoah University
Track: Wyatte Bailey - William and Mary
Reagan Lilley - Emory and Henry Donald Mullins - Emory and Henry
Swim:
Michael Hoyos - Roanoke College Boys
Lacrosse:
Julian Pantoja - Virginia Wesleyan College
Softball:
Abbie Fitzgerald - Eastern Mennonite
Cheer:
Emma Kageals - Virginia Tech
Sheradyn O’Neill - Roanoke College
Gracie Mick - Roanoke College