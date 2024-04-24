William Byrd sends 12 to next level on signing day

VINTON, Va. – The William Byrd Terriers held their annual signing day on Wednesday with twelve student-athletes heading to the next level. Five are staying close to home and heading to Roanoke College, something head football coach Brad Lutz was impressed about during the recruitment process.

“It’s in their back yard, their family can see them play, coaches can come watch them play and a great education there,” Lutz said. “I think they will do a very good job there and Roanoke College is a team that will be on the rise.”

“This is a huge day for our community and our high school. The work that these young people have put in, it didn’t start just when they got in high school, it was a journey that started way back in middle school. And there’s a lot of important people that have been a part of their journey. A lot of coaches and players get credit for this but there’s teachers, principals, ministers, people in our community who have mentored them along the way.”

Football:

Brayden Andrews - Roanoke College

Lane Shoemaker - Roanoke College

Bricen Lancaster - Catawba College

Cooper Minnix - Shenandoah University

Track: Wyatte Bailey - William and Mary

Reagan Lilley - Emory and Henry Donald Mullins - Emory and Henry

Swim:

Michael Hoyos - Roanoke College Boys

Lacrosse:

Julian Pantoja - Virginia Wesleyan College

Softball:

Abbie Fitzgerald - Eastern Mennonite

Cheer:

Emma Kageals - Virginia Tech

Sheradyn O’Neill - Roanoke College

Gracie Mick - Roanoke College