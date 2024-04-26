Will security concerns alter plans for opening ceremony on Seine River?

The Seine river is seen Thursday, March 28, 2024 in Paris. The river will host the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony with boats for each national delegation. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

We are 91 days from the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, which will be held on July 26. Each Friday from now until the torch is lit in Paris come back for a weekly update on all things Olympics, whether they are regarding the Paris games or future Olympics.

Plans for historic opening ceremony on Seine River still on... for now.

In its countdown to hosting the Summer Olympics for the first time since 1924, Paris has touted a first-of-its-kind opening ceremony where athletes will be paraded on boats along the Seine River instead of marching into a stadium.

Those plans are still in place, but there are concerns from the French government that they might have to be adjusted, according to the Associated Press.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron it’s possible that security worries could lead organizers to conduct a more traditional opening ceremony at Stade de France.

Macron said that there are “plan Bs and plan Cs” in place should any security risks be deemed too high.



With huge crowds and more than 100 world leaders expected to attend, it’s understandable why French officials are trying to as cautious possible.

Organizers insist plans for the opening ceremony to take place along the Seine are still in full swing, but it might be something to keep an eye on in the coming months.

Gabby Douglas set to start comeback

One of the more decorated gymnasts in American history is set to begin what would be an unprecedented comeback this weekend.

Gabby Douglas, a three-time Olympic gold medalist who won the all-around event at the 2012 London Olympics, is making a return to competition on Saturday at the American Classic in Katy, Texas.

It will be the first competition for Douglas since the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

Now 28, Douglas will be defying a lot of odds if she eventually makes the U.S. squad for this summer’s Paris Olympics.

But Douglas has said she misses competing, and will give it a try. Saturday’s competition should be a good barometer of her chances of making the U.S. team.

Wrestling trials recap

The U.S. Olympic wrestling trials were held in State College, Pennsylvania, last weekend, with 13 wrestlers winning their weight classes and advancing to Paris.

There were five other weight classes where the U.S. hadn’t qualified a spot, and the five winners of those classes will have a chance to advance to Paris at a last-chance qualifying event in Turkey next month.

Among the notable highlights were: