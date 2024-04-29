Lord Botetourt sends all five seniors on girls basketball team to next level

DALEVILLE, Va. – The Lord Botetourt girls basketball team held a signing day for all five of their seniors heading to the next level. Head coach Renee Favaro said it is extremely unique for an entire senior class on one team to commit to play their sport.

“All five of our kids are going on to play a collegiate sport, and four of those in basketball, so to have every senior, and be able to do it together,” Favaro said. “These girls are like family, and they absolutely love each other and they wanted to do something special and why not take advantage of that because it happens so infrequently. I’m just really proud of them. I feel at work, I’m kind of like their mom, and I take pride in that, and I try to support them no matter what they do in the future, I’m happy.”

Signees:

Grayson Alfano- Hollins University Basketball (D3- ODAC)

Ainsley Anderson- Lander University Basketball (D2- Peach Belt)

Gracie Huffard- USC Aiken Basketball (D2- Peach Belt)

Taylor Orange - Ferrum College Basketball (D3 ODAC- moving to D2 2025-2026)

Bryanna Orange- University of Lynchburg Softball (D3 ODAC)