Mbappé leads full-strength PSG at Dortmund in Champions League semifinal

The trophy is displayed before the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal-Iduna Park stadium in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

DORTMUND – Kylian Mbappé was to lead an attacking trio including Ousmane Dembelé and Bradley Barcola for Paris Saint-Germain as the French champions had a full-strength squad for the Champions League semifinal first leg at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Mbappé scored twice in both of his last two away games in the competition and was bidding to add to his 15 knockout-stage goals in away matches. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (23) has more.

Dembelé is returning to face the club he scored 10 goals in 50 games in one season for before a big-money move to Barcelona in 2017.

Right back Achraf Hakimi was also making his return Wednesday. The Morocco star played for Dortmund from 2018-20.

Dortmund’s injury worries eased before its first Champions League semifinal since 2013 with Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer recovering from illness to start alongside Julian Brandt in midfield.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzić opted for Niclas Füllkrug up front, with Karim Adeyemi and Jadon Sancho on either side. Ivory Coast forward Sébastien Haller, who has dealt with a persistent left ankle injury, was among the substitutes.

Experienced central defender Mats Hummels recovered from a knock sustained in the 4-1 loss at Leipzig over the weekend and was able to start beside Nico Schlotterbeck.

The winners of the two-leg tie will play either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the final in London on June 1. The old rivals drew 2-2 in their semifinal first leg in Munich on Tuesday.

Dortmund, which knocked out Atlético Madrid to reach the final four, already faced PSG in the group stage, losing 2-0 in Paris before drawing 1-1 at home and topping the group.

