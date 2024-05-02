Blacksburg holds signing day for 10 student-athletes

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It was another star-studded senior signing ceremony at Blacksburg High School where ten student-athletes make commitments to continue their academic and athletic careers.

Sean DeLorenzo will play soccer at University of Lynchburg. Sarah Dinkel will continue her rowing career at George Mason University. She’ll be joined there in Fairfax by Cameron Lee who will continue her track and cross country efforts.

Mia Littlejohn will run track at High Point University while teammate Allie McDonald will run at William & Mary.

Eric Metrey will play lacrosse at Embry-Ridlde Aeronautical University. His lacrosse teammate Michael Mullins will play at Bridgewater College. Evelyn Rhoads also plans to attend Bridgewater and further her softball career.

Audrey Stenger will take her volleyball talents to Christopher Newport University and Bode Thompson will swim at Macalester College.

“This high school is truly blessed with good athletes, great family support. The school in the staff work with these kids and they build them up and you just don’t know where freshman is going to be by the time they become a senior,” said Blacksburg athletic director Peter Lyell. “Some of these kids have matured and this is the proof and what they are yielding from it.”

Blacksburg winter signing class had upwards of 10 student-athletes as well.