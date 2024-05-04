Salem High School Unites for “Cross Out Cancer” Night in Support of Potter Family

SALEM, Va. – A typical weeknight at Salem High School with droves of fans supporting the lacrosse programs. They cheer and root on their beloved Spartans per usual.

But on this particular night...it’s clear that the focus is more than just the games on hand.

“Cross Out Cancer” night was formed in support of the Potter family. Rochelle Potter a beloved wife, mother and friend recently loss her battle with Leaukemia less than a month ago. The Salem community and beyond--immediately sprung into action.

“We call it the village of people,” Drew Potter said. “They’ve done every little thing- come to mow grass, setup a meal train, gift cards, people have donated to the Venmo account.”

Mia Potter, Rochelle and Drew’s daughter, has received a ton of spontaneous support through the high school sports community.

“It’s really been awesome to see all the teams around here wear the ribbons, and a lot of teams have done posters for us to when we get there,” Mia said. “It just means a lot to us to see that we have such a supportive team and lacrosse community across the Valley.”

From Franklin County to E.C. Glass and even Blacksburg soccer--they all have donned the orange ribbons and given supportive signs and messages to the Potter family. A family still grieving, but with the unwavering support of those around them...lifting them up just as Rochelle would do for others.

“She would give her shirt off her back,” Drew said. “She would drop everything to help everybody out. She was just that type of person and she made us better people.”

“I just give a little bit more every single day, because I just know that’s what she would want,” Mia said. “She wants to see me accomplish my goals and not only me, but my team too, as well.”