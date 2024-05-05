56º
Join Insider

Sports

Roanoke Catholic girls, Pulaski boys take home team title in 2024 Cosmopolitan Track Meet

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: Cosmos, Cosmopolitan Track Meet, High School, William Fleming Colonels, Northside Vikings, Christiansburg Blue Demons

ROANOKE, Va. – The Annual Cosmopolitan Track Meet defied the rain, offering a day filled with thrilling competitions.

Simone Hamlar, representing Northside, showcased her speed and determination in the Women’s 100 Meter Dash. Pulling ahead with remarkable agility, she clinched victory with a time of 12.84 seconds.

In the Men’s 100 Meter Dash, William Fleming’s Kam’ron Dillard emerged as the frontrunner. With swift strides, Dillard secured the gold medal, crossing the finish line in a swift 11.21 seconds.

Endurance and teamwork took center stage in the Women’s 4x8 Relay. Glenvar’s team demonstrated exceptional coordination, ultimately claiming victory with a commendable time of 10 minutes and 48 seconds.

The Men’s 4x8 Relay witnessed intense competition, with Christiansburg emerging as the triumphant team. With strategic passes and determination, Christiansburg crossed the finish line first, clocking in at 8 minutes and 38 seconds.

Roanoke Catholic celebrated success in the Women’s Senior Division Team category, while Pulaski County secured the title in the Men’s category.

Despite the challenging weather conditions, athletes showcased their resilience and skill, making the Annual Cosmopolitan Track Meet a memorable event.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter

Recommended Videos