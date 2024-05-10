Around the Way with EJ: Bryan Stinespring

ROANOKE, Va. – He’s a highly respected coach who’s been tasked with the leading a new charge of revitalizing Roanoke College Football. Bryan Stinespring has decades of experience on the sidelines with stops at Virginia Tech, Delaware, and VMI, just to name a few.

Now the challenge is to create a new playbook of success for a program that was nonexistent for eight decades.

“We have to share the vision: Why are we here? Let’s take what we’ve found and what we’ve liked and we feel like this is something if we had an opportunity if this was my chance, then let’s make it our way,” said Stinespring.

While lots of logistics have taken place—including the arrival of practice equipment and game gear—the coaching staff is finally getting an opportunity to shift the focus a bit.

“For us, we’re just now getting to sit down and discuss the schematics of football.”

Through it all, Stinespring said lots of positive things have taken place over the past few months thanks to a simple thought.

“Had to go back and follow the WIN philosophy—What’s Important Now?”