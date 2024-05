DALEVILLE, Va. – At Lord Botetourt High School, the final part of the 2024 senior class put pen to paper to make commitments to play at the college level.

Riley Shupe will continue her softball career at Randolph College in Lynchburg. Joining her there will be TJ Piluso who will wrestle for the Wildcats.

Jackson Kemper will also be in the Hill City at the University of Lynchburg for the track program. Ella Johnston will also continue her track and cross country career at Longwood University.