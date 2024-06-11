Mild weather Tuesday ahead of hotter weather later in the week

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking an area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

This is swirling near the Northeast, keeping the supply of drier air and milder air in check for Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Low pressure keeps us mild Tuesday into Wednesday morning

Tuesday afternoon’s temperatures peak in the 70s and lower 80s.

Mild weather continues into Tuesday afternoon

We’ll drop into the 50s again by sunrise Wednesday morning.

As the wind comes down the mountains later in the week, we’ll see additional warming ahead of a few storms late Friday.

Heat increases later this week, especially Friday.

Before that, however, afternoon temperatures will near record levels Friday afternoon.

Nearing record heat Friday afternoon

Mountains will be in the 80s, while areas east will reach into the 90s.

High pressure will then set up camp over the Eastern U.S. this Father’s Day weekend, resulting in sun and fair weather clouds.

Weather headlines for Father's Day weekend

As the high strengthens next week, we’ll get hotter.

Climate Prediction Center 6-10 and 8-14 outlooks as of 6/10/2024

This is a trend that’s likely to continue over the next two weeks, with odds of above-average temperatures staying high through the 24th.