Driver and dog escape unharmed after vehicle overturns into Galax creek

The driver of a vehicle that ran off the road in the 8300 block of Pipers Gap Road in Galax on Monday was unharmed along with their dog, according to a Facebook post made by the Galax Fire Department.

GALAX, Va. – The driver of a vehicle that ran off the road in the 8300 block of Pipers Gap Road in Galax on Monday was unharmed along with their dog, according to a Facebook post made by the Galax Fire Department.

10 News has learned that at about 5:40 p.m. a single vehicle ran off the right side of the road and landed upside down in a nearby creek. According to authorities, the driver and the dog escaped through the back of the vehicle before crews arrived.

Recommended Videos

Medics were able to begin treatment as firefighters tended to the oil and gas leak in the creek, which took about an hour to clean up, the department said.

The Galax Fire Department said in the post that Virginia State Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.