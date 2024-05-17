Around the Way with EJ: Eric Walker

ROANOKE, Va. – As a basketball and skill development coach, Eric Walker has given an assist to countless number of athletes over the years. Whether he was courtside leading the varsity girls program at Faith Christian School or through his own “Skills and Drills Bible and Basketball” program, his impact has been felt.

“This is a vision that I felt like I could help not only Roanoke Valley but also statewide,” Walker said. The Lexington native said he’s worked with student-athletes in 38 different states throughout his career.

Sign up for WSLS Insider to gain access to exclusive content, contests, and more! Email Address Click here to sign up

One of Walker’s big accomplishments was having a leading hand in creating the Roanoke Rising Stars, a semi-pro basketball organization that plays in the American Basketball Association. But now a bigger opportunity lies ahead thanks to a partnership between the Rising Stars and Dream 34, which competes in the annual highly attractive TBT each summer.

“We have the means and resources and relationships to be able to play on different platforms,” said Walker. He was appointed as an associated head coach just before the start of the new year.

Coming up on June 2, the Dream 34 program will be holding a combine at Roanoke College for those that may be interested in taking their talents to a higher level.

“I just think it’s going to be some exciting basketball once we get the right pieces together,” Walker said.

Also in this episode, we discuss the importance of relationships and collaboration for the better good of all.