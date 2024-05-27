Salem Red Sox close home stand with 6-4 win over Fayetteville

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Red Sox earned a hard-fought 6-4 victory Sunday over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The win also gave the team its first home series victory of the season.

Fayetteville struck first in the opening inning with two runs--one via a fielders choice and the other from a sacrifice fly ball from Cesar Hernandez.

Salem responded in the second inning. After back-to-back great defensive catches in center field, Jhostynxon Garcia proved to be useful at the plate. He squared up and hit a single and would later come around to score off a sacrifice fly ball from Freili Encarnacion.

The Red Sox trailed 4-2 until the 8th inning when they dropped four runs. Nelly Taylor yielded an RBI single while Stanley Tucker hit a hard ball to center field scoring Taylor and Marvin Alcantara.

Salem will take to route 460 this week for a six-game road series against the Lynchburg Hillcats.