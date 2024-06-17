13 arrested, charged in Lynchburg gang bust

LYNCHBURG, Va. – More than a dozen arrests have been made as part of Operation Gang-Green, a coordinated effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies targeting prolific offenders in Lynchburg.

The operation included a months-long investigation, resulting in the arrests and charges against the following individuals:

Ta’juan Jerome Banks Gang Recruitment of Juvenile Assault by Mob Gang Participation

Larneaux Jai’velle Allen Possession of Stolen Firearm Gang Recruitment of a Juvenile Gang Participation

Kanye Shi’mik Phillips Gang Recruitment of Juvenile Assault by Mob Gang Participation

Rodrick Earl Ford Gang Participation

Thomas Edward Tanner Jr. Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor Use of Electronic Means for Child Pornography

Christian Anthony Cruz II Gang Recruitment of Juvenile Assault by Mob Gang Participation

Jordan O’Neil Banks Gang Recruitment of Juvenile Assault by Mob Gang Participation

17-year-old juvenile male Gang Recruitment Assault by Mob Gang Participation

17-year-old juvenile male Gang Recruitment Assault by Mob Gang Participation

Damani Omar Bailey Gang Participation Assault by Mob

17-year-old juvenile male Gang Participation Assault by Mob Possession with Intent to Distribute (Approx. 2 Ounces) - Pending Possession of Firearm by Juvenile – Pending Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon – Pending

Ta’Shaun Jermaine Howell Concealed Weapon 2nd (Felony) Gang Participation

Adrian Lashad Watson Contempt of Court – Fail to Appear Surety Capias – Failed to Post Bond



Additionally, law enforcement seized two firearms during the operation as well.

“The Lynchburg Police Department expresses its gratitude to the U.S. Marshal Service, Virginia State Police, and ATF for their invaluable partnership and contributions to the success of Operation Gang-Green,” the police department said.