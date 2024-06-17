13 arrested, charged in Lynchburg gang bust

LYNCHBURG, Va. – More than a dozen arrests have been made as part of Operation Gang-Green, a coordinated effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies targeting prolific offenders in Lynchburg.
The operation included a months-long investigation, resulting in the arrests and charges against the following individuals:
- Ta’juan Jerome Banks
- Gang Recruitment of Juvenile
- Assault by Mob
- Gang Participation
- Larneaux Jai’velle Allen
- Possession of Stolen Firearm
- Gang Recruitment of a Juvenile
- Gang Participation
- Kanye Shi’mik Phillips
- Gang Recruitment of Juvenile
- Assault by Mob
- Gang Participation
- Rodrick Earl Ford
- Gang Participation
- Thomas Edward Tanner Jr.
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
- Use of Electronic Means for Child Pornography
- Christian Anthony Cruz II
- Gang Recruitment of Juvenile
- Assault by Mob
- Gang Participation
- Jordan O’Neil Banks
- Gang Recruitment of Juvenile
- Assault by Mob
- Gang Participation
- 17-year-old juvenile male
- Gang Recruitment
- Assault by Mob
- Gang Participation
- 17-year-old juvenile male
- Gang Recruitment
- Assault by Mob
- Gang Participation
- Damani Omar Bailey
- Gang Participation
- Assault by Mob
- 17-year-old juvenile male
- Gang Participation
- Assault by Mob
- Possession with Intent to Distribute (Approx. 2 Ounces) - Pending
- Possession of Firearm by Juvenile – Pending
- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon – Pending
- Ta’Shaun Jermaine Howell
- Concealed Weapon 2nd (Felony)
- Gang Participation
- Adrian Lashad Watson
- Contempt of Court – Fail to Appear
- Surety Capias – Failed to Post Bond
Additionally, law enforcement seized two firearms during the operation as well.
“The Lynchburg Police Department expresses its gratitude to the U.S. Marshal Service, Virginia State Police, and ATF for their invaluable partnership and contributions to the success of Operation Gang-Green,” the police department said.