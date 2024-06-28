Around the Way with EJ: Bell Brothers

ROANOKE, Va. – They’re two brothers that the community has poured into over the years and now their mission is to return the favor.

“Trying to give the kids the same type of experience Peter Lewis and Jonathan Rosser and Robert Johnson gave me and my brother.”

Ryan and Jordan Bell have made it their mission to uplift and inspire the community with positivity—not only in what they say, but also in what they do.

“Begin to expose dads who are doing great things for their kids and that shifted into how we have conversations about your health. Your finances,” said Ryan Bell as he referenced efforts from his Black Father Family.

Discover how fatherhood has shaped their lives and their character and why the Gainsboro community is a vital focus.

“I think kids make you more patient, more understanding and make you more aware of certain aspects of your life you may have been lacking in,” Ryan said.

“Gainsboro is the community that if we study the history, it shows us what our communities can be,” said Jordan.