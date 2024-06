For those counting down the days until high school football, we have some good news for you! The VHSL has released the master schedule for the 2024 football season.

Please note that the schedule is subject to change with an anticipated final release date during the week of July 29 through Aug. 2.

The season is set to get underway on Aug. 30.

See the schedule below, and stay tuned for a breakdown of all of the games in our region: