Around the Way with EJ: Jamaal Walton

ROANOKE, Va. – He’s a Virginia Beach native and 2007 VMI grad taking on a new role of leadership for Keydets Athletics.

“Only a few get the opportunity to come back and work here. So, for me to have that opportunity, it means a lot.”

Jamaal Walton has been tabbed as VMI’s next athletics director—the first African American to hold the position in school history. It’s a responsibility the former football star doesn’t take lightly, with parents helping him appreciate who he is and what he represents.

“They’ve always instilled in me to be proud of who I am as a black man and as a VMI alum, I’m proud to be in this seat,” Walton said. “I know I’m equipped because I’m a man of faith first and foremost in Jesus Christ. So I’m going to walk into anything with confidence.”

Having gone through the cadet life, Walton knows how unique VMI truly is.

“I want to make sure people know outside of Rockbridge County that we’ve got something here. Got something special. I want to find ways to raise revenue. I want to raise trophies, I want to raise diplomas. I also want to raise the VMI brand but more importantly, I want to raise quality men and women.”

