2024 1st and 10 Camp Tour: Franklin County Eagles

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Our 1st and 10 Camp Tour heads down 220 South to visit the Franklin County Eagles, who are ready to take on the 2024 season with renewed focus and determination. The 2023 season showed glimmers of success, but it was a challenging schedule, with two of their opponents making it to the state title game. However, what was once a young and developing team is now seasoned and ready to get back to its roots—specifically, the ground-and-pound offense that head coach J.R. Edwards excels at leading.

“You know, it tells you we had to get better at running the football and controlling the football to set up those big plays that everybody wants to see,” said Coach Edwards. “So I feel like the kids have done a really good job in the weight room. We have a good core group that has definitely been in that room and improved. I feel like we’re running the ball a little bit better right now versus last year and the end of last year, so hopefully, that starts making everything click and work together a little better.”

Senior middle linebacker and fullback Ryder Gardner emphasized the team’s increased strength and discipline. “We’re strong. We weren’t as strong last year, but we’re strong this year. We put in a lot of work in the weight room and intensity, not much playing around. We just gotta get after it.”

Here’s the playbook for Franklin County: they’re more disciplined, stronger, and ready to prove themselves. The Eagles open their season on Friday against Bassett, determined to showcase their hard work and improvement on the field.