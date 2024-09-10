10 Strong Poll: Ranking the region’s high school football teams

Poll results for Week 2 (Sept. 6)

Round 2 of High School football was one for the books.

Firstly, we have William Fleming snagging the No.1 spot from Liberty Christian Academy with a whopping 57 points. They hosted Albemarle and came out with their first win in the last three meetings, 55-0.

Then we have E.C. Glass moving right on up from the No.4 spot last week to the No.2 spot, scoring 45 points. They were our Game of the Week and earned a win against Patrick Henry, 34-21. It was a game that kept you on your toes that’s for sure! At the half, Patrick Henry was in the lead 21-14, but the Hilltoppers made a comeback.

For the No.3 spot, we have Liberty Christian Academy with 43 points. Oddly enough, they scored the exact same points last week; however, this time around, they fell from the No.1 ranking.

William Byrd now sits in the no.4 spot with 37 points. This is one ranking higher than last week. They took down Hidden Valley, 61-0.

We also have some new faces this week. Salem was ranked No.5 with 28 total points. They went against Franklin County and walked away with a win, 56-30.

In the No.6 spot, we have Jefferson Forest, who earned 26 points. They took down Staunton River, 15-9.

Next up, we have Lord Botetourt, who moved up from No. 9 to No.7. They won against Blacksburg, 62-3.

Here’s a look at the rest of our rankings:

#8 Glenvar: 22

#9 Alleghany: 19

#10 Northside: 18

Here’s a look at the other teams that received votes in our Week 2 poll, along with their corresponding point totals:

Radford: 16

Heritage: 15

Christiansburg: 14

Patrick Henry: 13

Blacksburg: 11

Rural Retreat: 10

North Cross: 9

Giles: 9

Rustburg: 8

George Wythe: 8

Nelson County: 7

Altavista: 7

Roanoke Catholic: 6

Grayson County: 5

Cave Spring: 4

Bath County: 4

Craig County: 4

Franklin County: 3

Magna Vista: 3

Staunton: 2

Martinsville: 2

Brookville: 1

Poll results for Week 1 (Aug. 30)

The first week of the high school football season was filled with nothing but excitement as schools across our region went head to head under the Friday Night Lights.

As you know, with the new season, comes our weekly 10 Strong poll. Each week, we’ll release a poll showing our very own top picks based on individual survey results from members of our 10 News team. It’s similar to the AP Top 25 poll.

Now without further ado, let’s see who came out on top!

First up is Liberty Christian Academy with 43 points. Liberty Christian versus Salem was our Game of the Week. The two powerhouse football teams surely put on a show. Things started off slow at first on both ends, but it wasn’t long before we got some momentum going. In the end, LCA pulled off the win, 35-21.

Next up is Patrick Henry with 37 points. This was one was certainly one for the books, with the Patriots coming out with their first dub of the season against Brookville, 42-0. The PH defense surely was one to be reckoned with Friday night.

Following closely behind PH we have Fleming who earned 36 points this go-round. The Colonels shut out the Hidden Valley Titans, 90-0. Not only did Fleming start the high school season off strong but they made history. This was the most points scored since 2021 when they scored 63 points against Harrisonburg.

Then we have E.C. Glass with 33 points. This game was a real nail-biter. The Lord Botetourt Cavaliers were coming off a 9-3 finish last season, and the E.C. Glass Hilltoppers 9-4 so this was a game that had many on the edge of their seat. Ultimately, E.C. Glass squeezed past Lord Botetourt, 11-8.

At no.5, we have William Byrd, who got 28 points. They went up against the Liberty Minutemen and came out victorious, 51-6.

Franklin County made No. 6 with 27 points. They earned a win against Bassett, 41-14.

Glenvar comes right on Franklin County’s heels for No. 7 with 25 points. They defeated Giles, 34-0.

Both Salem and Alleghany were neck and neck for the No.8 spot, both earning 23 points. Salem took on Liberty Christian Academy. While Liberty Christian Academy won this game, 35-21, the Spartans didn’t go down without a fight. Alleghany took down Waynesboro, 47-13.

Next up, we have Lord Botetourt in our No.9 spot with 15 points. They fell to E.C. Glass, 11-8, but it was a close one for sure.

Christiansburg takes our No.10 spot with 12 points. Talk about a close one! Christiansburg took down Floyd County, 27-24.

Here’s a look at the other teams that received votes in our Week 1 poll, along with their corresponding point totals: