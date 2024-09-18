Virginia Tech set to host Rutgers and its dominant rushing attack

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech defensive tackle Josh Fuga remembers the 2023 loss to Rutgers very clearly, and he recalls the shift in mindset the defensive line had after lead rusher Kyle Monangai tallied 143 yards and three touchdowns.

“I think that was the game where I came after the game and gave the press conference just talking about our relentless [effort], you know, and that’s what I feel carried on from that game all the way through our last season and throughout this season,” said Fuga. “You know, it’s week four and I still believe that we are a relentless team.

Recommended Videos

Monangai returns with a new dynamic partner in Antwan Raymond and a relentless effort up front is needed now more than ever. The result after the win over Old Dominion, was encouraging.

“Run defense for the most part was pretty solid,” said Hokies head coach Brent Pry. “That’s what allowed us to stay in the game, to be honest, to minimize that. It’s what allowed the defense to play. Did we give up a couple of explosive [plays]? Yeah, we got to get those on the ground.

“It’s about stepping up to the challenge just with the physicality battle,” said Hokies defensive back Dorian Strong. “Once we win the front seven, then you’ve got to throw and they are not going to win in that.”

The Hokies win over the Monarchs was what head coach Brent Pry calls their best game to date. But their consistency with the run once again needs to get started before the third quarter.

“I think in both those games, there were moments that were plays where we were running the ball well in the first half, but not consistently. So to be able to come out in the second half and do that was important.”

“Huge task going on the road for the first time,” said Rugters head coach Greg Schiano. “I love that taking your team on the road. It will be a great environment. The players that we face on the road are going to be really good players. This is a veteran team. We have our hands full for sure and we’re going to go down and just kind of do the best we can and see where the chips fall.

Pry also added that upwards of eight or nine players are facing injuries. Bhayshul Tuten and Ali Jennings are both questionable while tight end Nick Gallo remains out. More injury updates are expected as the week progresses. Kickoff from Lane Stadium on Saturday is set for 3:30 p.m.