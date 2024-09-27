SWVA High School Football: the latest schedule changes

ROANOKE, Va. – Hurricane Helene altered plans for week five of high school football--in some instances not once but twice. With the storm and its impact having affected different parts of the viewing area, some teams have had to make plans for a better kickoff time. Below are the latest changes.

Blue Ridge School at North Cross School has been cancelled with no makeup game to be played.

Recommended Videos

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28:

-10:30 a.m. Pulaski County at Christiansburg

-Noon Fort Chiswell at Eastern Montgomery

-1 p.m. George Wythe at Rural Retreat

-1 p.m. Giles at Grayson Co.

-1 p.m. Carroll Co. at Patrick County

-6 p.m. Northwood vs. Chilhowie (to be played at Emory & Henry University)

Below are the games that are now scheduled to kickoff on Monday, September 30.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30:

-6 p.m. Narrows at James Monroe, WV

-6:30 p.m. Roanoke Catholic at Bath Co.

-7 p.m. Nelson Co. at Chatham

-7 p.m. Cave Spring at Blacksburg

Below is one game that has been scheduled to kickoff on Monday, October 7.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7:

-6 p.m. Narrows at James Monroe, WV

THIS ARTICLE WILL BE UPDATED WITH ANY ADDITIONAL CHANGES AS THEY’RE MADE AVAILABLE