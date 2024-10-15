Bills boost patchwork receiver group by acquiring Amari Cooper in trade with Browns, AP source says

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper looks on before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The Buffalo Bills' patchwork group of receivers is getting a boost, with the team acquiring Amari Cooper in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, a person briefed on the deal confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Buffalo gave up a third-round pick in the 2025 draft as part of the trade that also included a swap of late-round picks, the person said to the AP, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced. NFL.com first reported the trade, which came a day after the Bills (4-2) expanded their lead atop the AFC East with a 23-20 win over their division rival New York Jets (2-4).

Buffalo also acquired a 2025 sixth-round draft pick and sent Cleveland a 2026 seventh-round pick.

The 30-year-old Cooper is in his 10th season and third in Cleveland, where he and the rest of the offense have struggled under quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Cooper has 24 catches on 53 targets for 250 yards and two touchdowns, both coming in a 21-15 loss to the New York Giants in Week 3. He’s been limited to 12 catches for 137 yards in his past three outings.

In Buffalo, he joins a Josh Allen-led offense that lacks proven receiving threat after the team traded Stefon Diggs to Houston in the offseason and lost No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis in free agency.

The deal also comes hours after the Jets upgraded their offense by acquiring receiver Davante Adams in a trade with Las Vegas.

AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Cleveland, Ohio, contributed to this report.

