Game of the Week | Lord Botetourt at William Fleming

Our Game of the Week for week nine takes us to William Fleming, where two teams, on a grind to be the best, meet with big Blue Ridge District implications on the line.

The Lord Botetourt Cavaliers have been rolling after a week-one loss to E.C. Glass.

“After that first loss, we’ve learned to grow together. I mean that game we were a little sloppy.”

Tonight Lord Botetourt faces their biggest test yet, against the William Fleming Colonels.

“I see really good athletes on offense and defense but i think the team we have we’re kind of like family and family runs good,” Quinton Jones, a running back and strong safety for Lord Botetourt, said.

“We try to emphasize to them be disciplined, work hard every day and hopefully that allows us to pay 48 minutes of football better than them,” Coach Harless, The Head Coach for Lord Botetourt, said.

On the other side of the ball is the William Fleming Colonels with a perfect record coming into this week.

“We’ve stayed the course, we’ve trusted the process, so we just have to continue to do that for the rest of the season, especially this Friday,” William Fleming Head Coach Leftwich, said.

Tonight’s game William Fleming is expecting another tough test.

“They’re a tough-nosed, well-coached team with multiple formations offensively, physical defense, it’s going to be a good test for us.”

“We need everybody on the field flowing to the ball, whether that’s offense or defense,” Qasim Husain Jackson, Tight End for William Fleming, said.

“If we keep on playing how we’re playing in practice right now we’ll be alright,” William Fleming Defensive End and Right Tackle, William Payne said.