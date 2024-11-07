1st and 10 Player of the Week: Glenvar’s Brody Dawyot

SALEM, Va. – He’s been a scoring machine all season long a true anchor for the Glenvar Highlanders’ ship to success. Week 10 against district foe Floyd County was no different for quarterback Brody Dawyot.

The 6-foot-5 junior was all the way live, completing 16 of his 28 passes for 285 yards with 4 passing touchdowns. Dawyot rushed for 88 yards on 9 carries and one more score for a total of 5 touchdowns on the night.

Glenvar outscored Floyd County 24-0 in the second half for the 45-13 victory.

The Highlanders move to 8-1 this season and more importantly stay atop the Region 2C standings. For his effort Friday night, Brody Dawyot is your Week 10 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week!