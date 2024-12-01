Commonwealth Cup: Virginia Tech leads Virginia 20-3 at halftime

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It’s halftime in Blacksburg where Virginia Tech leads Virginia 20-3 in the battle for the Commonwealth Cup.

The Hokies raced to an early 10-0 lead, yielding points on their first two possession of the game. Starting at quarterback for the Hokies is redshirt freshman William “Pop” Watson III. He went 9-of-13 for 166 yards and one touchdown in the first half. He also led the Hokies in rushing with 45 yards.

On the other side, veteran quarterback Tony Muskett got the nod as starter for the Cavaliers. Their offense has struggled to find momentum, tallying just 84 yards of offense. Virginia scored on a late possession in the first half thanks to great field position. That yielded a 37 yard field goal for Will Bettridge.

This matchup is taking place in Blacksburg for the first time since 2018.