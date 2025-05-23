Lynchburg drops opening game of Super Regional to Rowan

The University of Lynchburg baseball team fell 7–4 to Rowan University in the opening game of the NCAA Division III Super Regional on Friday at Bank of the James Stadium. The loss puts the Hornets in a must-win situation in the best-of-three series, with the winner advancing to the Division III College World Series in Eastlake, Ohio.

Rowan, ranked No. 15 nationally, jumped ahead early with a three-run second inning, highlighted by an RBI double from Karson Harcourt and a run-scoring single by Tyler Cannon. The Profs extended their lead to 4–0 in the sixth inning on a single by Phil Sedalis.

Recommended Videos

Lynchburg, ranked No. 5, responded in the bottom of the sixth. Ben Jones delivered a two-run double, and Bryce Demory followed with an RBI single, cutting the deficit to 4–3. In the seventh, Josh Munitz’s RBI single tied the game at 4–4.

However, Rowan reclaimed the lead in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Cannon, scoring Jack Bogart. The Profs added two insurance runs in the ninth with a two-run double by Bogart, bringing the final score to 7–4.

Rowan’s offense tallied 16 hits, tying the most allowed by Lynchburg this season. The Hornets managed to put two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth but couldn’t capitalize.

Game two is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, game three (if necessary) will be played at 3 p.m.