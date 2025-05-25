Lynchburg’s season ends after being swept by Rowan in Super Regionals

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The University of Lynchburg baseball team’s remarkable season concluded on Saturday with a 6–2 loss to Rowan University in Game 2 of the NCAA Division III Super Regional at Bank of the James Stadium. The defeat allowed the 15th-ranked Profs to sweep the best-of-three series and advance to the College World Series in Eastlake, Ohio.

Rowan capitalized early, scoring two runs in the first inning and adding three more by the fifth to establish a 6–0 lead.The Hornets managed to score single runs in the sixth and eighth innings but couldn’t overcome the deficit.

Lynchburg’s starting pitcher, Nick Mattfield, suffered his first loss of the season, dropping to 8–1. Offensively, Joe Munitz provided a spark with a solo home run in the sixth inning, and Sean Pokorak added an RBI sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Despite the loss, Lynchburg’s season was marked by a program-record 41 wins and a fifth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance.

Rowan’s victory secured their fourth trip to the Division III College World Series and their first since 2021.