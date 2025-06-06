Appomattox County claims Region 2C softball championship

In Region 2C softball, Appomattox County defeated Chatham 1-0 to claim the region championship.

In an intense pitcher’s duel Thursday night, hits and runs were hard to come by. Paisley Mann (Appomattox County) and Cora Liggon (Chatham) started stacking strikeouts as the game entered the fourth quarter scoreless.

Then in the bottom of the fifth, Bailey Hamilton’s RBI single drove in the lone run of the game. Mann would earn two more strikeouts in the top of the 7th to help secure the 1-0 Raiders victory.

“I mean what an effort,” said Appomattox County head coach Janet Rawes. “Our pitchers came together when we needed them to. We hit, left a lot of kids on base, but you know we hit when we needed to and they never gave up. I think that’s the thing. These kids have a lot of fight in them and I think nerves maybe in the beginning of the game was played a factor in that, but these kids have fight in them.”

Appomattox County will host a VHSL Class 2 State Quarterfinals game Tuesday, June 10.