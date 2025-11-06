Massive fire heavily damages home owned by Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra yells to his players during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The home of Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was heavily damaged by a massive fire Thursday morning. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Miami-Dade County fire officials said the blaze was called in around 4:36 a.m. Spoelstra was not in the home at the time. He and the Heat played in Denver on Wednesday night and their charter flight back to Miami did not land until 5:11 a.m.

Recommended Videos

Spoelstra arrived at the home shortly after the plane landed, with several fire crews working to try to contain the blaze. Smoke was still seen rising over the property around 8 a.m. but it appeared that most of the fire was contained at that time.

Fire officials said a news briefing was scheduled for later Thursday. Property records show Spoelstra bought the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home in December 2023.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba