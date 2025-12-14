A rarity: The Thunder lose. OKC falls to 24-2 after loss to San Antonio in NBA Cup semifinals

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault watches the court in the first half of an NBA Cup semifinals basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)

LAS VEGAS – Oklahoma City got tested, which is rare.

The Thunder didn't win, which is even rarer.

Recommended Videos

There will be no NBA Cup this season for the reigning NBA champions, whose 16-game winning streak ended in a 111-109 loss to San Antonio in the tournament semifinals Saturday night. The Thunder are 24-2, with both losses by two points.

“It wasn't our sharpest night,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “They're a good team. Credit them. They played great. There's a lot of controllable stuff from that game that wasn't where we'd like to be.”

There's no cause for alarm. Oklahoma City has tied the second-best 26-game start in NBA history. Golden State was 25-1 in 2015-16; the Thunder join the 2008-09 Boston Celtics, 1969-70 New York Knicks and 1966-67 Philadelphia 76ers at 24-2.

They shot a season-low 41% from the field, shot 9 for 37 from 3-point range — their third-worst effort from deep this season — and let the Spurs turn 15 turnovers into 26 points.

And after all that, they lost by one bucket on a night where Victor Wembanyama returned for San Antonio and gave the Spurs a major boost.

“I think an average team would probably be like, ‘Oh, it’s the Cup, whatever, we lost one,’" Thunder guard Jalen Williams said. “What are we, 24-2? I mean, we can go home and just hang our hat on that, or we can look at it as a way to get better and understand that we played against a playoff team that beat us.”

Thunder guard and reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said it felt odd to lose. And what he said next was eye-opening.

“Personally, I think it's exciting," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "It's easier to learn when you don't feel the way you want to feel. It stings a little bit more. We'll also see these guys a few more times in the next couple games, so it'll be a good challenge. It's like an automatic test almost in school; you fail the test, you get to re-test a couple days later. That's what it'll probably feel like. Losing is where you find growth.”

Indeed, they do play twice in the coming weeks: Dec. 23 in San Antonio and then Christmas Day in Oklahoma City. Those were going to be big games anyway. They might be a smidge bigger now.

“Playing in bigger-moment games, games with a little bit more on the line, they definitely help sharpen a tool for later in the season when the moments matter,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “All these experiences, you definitely can grow from.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA