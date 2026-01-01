Spurs' Wembanyama leaves game vs. Knicks with apparent leg injury, returns to bench for end of game

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio center Victor Wembanyama left Wednesday night's rematch with the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter after suffering an apparent left leg injury, but returned to the bench in time to see the Spurs win 134-132.

Wembanyama took to the court after the game to gleefully lead the newest Spurs tradition that he created — having the crowd clap their hands after each bang of the drum by the 7-foot-4 center, who finished with 31 points and 13 rebounds in 24 minutes.

Wembanyama went to the locker room with just under 11 minutes remaining, but returned to the Spurs bench with 1:22 left in the game. He was alone and walking without a limp when he returned.

It was a welcome sight for the Spurs after some tense minutes.

Wembanyama leaped to gather an offensive rebound over Knicks enter Karl-Anthony Towns with 10:32 left in the game and lost possession when he landed. Replays showed there was no contact, but Wembanyama’s left foot slid forward and his knee appeared to hyperextend.

Wembanyama remained on the court while New York went on offense. Spurs forward Kelly Olynyk intentionally committed a foul so the Spurs could check on Wembanyama. Spurs guards Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox helped Wembanyama get up before he hobbled straight to the locker room unassisted.

Wembanyama was heard yelling “I'll be back" several times to the fans as he ran through the tunnel toward the locker room while emphatically throwing his hands down.

San Antonio trainers, doctors and general manager Brian Wright followed Wembanyama to the locker room.

The Knicks had beat the Spurs 124-113 on Dec. 16 to win the NBA Cup.

