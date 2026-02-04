Tarik Skubal goes to arbitration with Tigers, asking for record $32 million instead of $19 million

FILE - Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal throws during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners, Oct. 10, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal went to a record-setting salary arbitration hearing Wednesday, with the left-hander asking for $32 million and the Detroit Tigers offering $19 million.

A decision by Jeanne Charles, Walt De Treux and Allen Ponak is expected Thursday.

Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has the highest salary in an arbitration case decided by a panel, winning at $19.9 million in 2024 in a case decided by Charles, De Treux and Scott Buchheit.

Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado submitted a record request of $30 million in 2019, then agreed to a $260 million, eight-year contract without a hearing.

Juan Soto’s $31 million contract with the New York Yankees in 2024 is the largest one-year deal for an arbitration-eligible player. David Price has the highest negotiated salary in a one-year contract for an arbitration-eligible pitcher, a $19.75 million agreement with Detroit in 2015.

A two-time All-Star, the 29-year-old Skubal will be eligible for free agency after the World Series. He is 54-37 with a 3.08 ERA in six major league seasons.

Skubal was 13-6 with an AL-best 2.21 ERA in 31 starts last year, striking out 241 and walking 33 in 195 1/3 innings while earning $10.5 million. His 0.891 WHIP topped qualified pitchers.

Players have won both decisions thus far. Right-hander Kyle Bradish was awarded $3.55 million instead of the Baltimore Orioles’ offer of $2,875,000, and catcher Yainer Diaz received $4.5 million instead of the Houston Astros’ $3 million proposal.

Three cases have been argued with decisions withheld so as not to impact other players in arbitration: Toronto left-hander Eric Lauer ($5.75 million vs. $4.4 million), Atlanta left-hander Dylan Lee ($2.2 million vs. $2 million) and Tampa Bay right-hander Edwin Uceta ($1,525,000 vs. $1.2 million).

Seven players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 13: Baltimore left-hander Keegan Akin ($3,375,000 vs. $2,975,000), Cincinnati right-hander Graham Ashcraft ($1.75 million vs. $1.25 million), Kansas City left-hander Kris Bubic ($6.15 million vs. $5.15 million), Milwaukee catcher Willson Contreras ($9.9 million vs. $8.55 million), Los Angeles Angels left-hander Reid Detmers ($2,925,000 vs. $2,625,000), Miami right-hander Calvin Faucher ($2.05 million vs. $1.8 million) and Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson ($6.8 million vs $6.55 million).

