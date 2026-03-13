Spurs star Wembanyama ruled out of showdown with Nuggets due to right ankle soreness

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives around Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanayama will miss Thursday night's game against the Denver Nuggets due to right ankle soreness.

Wembanyama was questionable and ruled out after going through pre-game warmups.

Recommended Videos

The 7-foot-4 center from France went through his pre-game workout about 25 minutes earlier than normal. He walked off the court after shooting free throws and speaking to a member of the Spurs training staff.

San Antonio, which has won five straight and 16 of its last 17 games, is second in the Western Conference at 48-17. Denver (40-26) is fifth in the West.

Wembanyama was named the West's Player of the Week after leading the Spurs to a 4-0 record for the week ending March 8. He averaged 26 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.8 blocks.

Wembanyama must play in 13 of San Antonio's final 16 games for end-of-season award eligibility. The NBA requires players to play at least 20 minutes for 65 games during the 82-game regular season.

Wembanyama has played in 51 games this season. He is credited with a 52nd game after playing in the NBA Cup Final, which does not count toward the regular-season standings or statistics, but is part of the 65-game requirement.

Spurs forward Harrison Barnes, who missed five straight games with a left ankle injury will play Thursday. Barnes played in 364 consecutive games before sitting out.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA