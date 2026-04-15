Virginia Tech baseball dominates Radford in shutout win

Virginia Tech baseball rolled past Radford 14-0 on Tuesday night at English Field, using a dominant all-around performance to secure the midweek victory.

The Hokies controlled the game from the outset, breaking it open early and never allowing Radford to gain traction. They’d rack up five runs in the first two innings and add seven more in the bottom of the fifth, all with only one home run.

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On the mound, Hokies pitchers combined to shut out Radford, limiting scoring chances and keeping the Highlanders off the board for all nine innings.

Virginia Tech returns to action looking to carry the momentum against Pitt, while Radford aims to regroup following the shutout loss when they take on Gardner-Webb on Friday.