35th Annual Scott Robertson Memorial boasts talented field

ROANOKE - The Annual Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament begins next week, when some of the best young talent around the world competes at Roanoke Country Club. Over 35 years of the event, many participants have since found success at the collegiate and professional levels.

"So many of these kids that have come in have gone on to national recognition they become PGA and LPGA tour pros. They've gone to play collegiate golf professionally. We've had so many of these kids that have gone on to bigger things and they remember Roanoke," said tournament director Debbie Ferguson.

"Shows them the competition level at this tournament will get them places and if they can win a tournament like the Scott Robertson Memorial, it will not only help them get into college, but also promote their professional inspirations," said tournament co-chairman Tim Bibee.

The Scott Robertson Memorial tournament is May 18-20.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.