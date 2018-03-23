Hokies have head start with QB Jackson in place

BLACKSBURG, Va. -

For the first time since Coach Justin Fuente has been in Blacksburg, the Hokies return a starting quarterback in Josh Jackson.



"I definitely want to be more vocal and try to be a better leader. That was definitely a focus for me this off-season going in the workouts and everything like that, so trying to do that and try to help my fellow teammates along was big for me," Jackson said.



"Well he's been good so far I think he's more comfortable with what's going on. He shows another level of understanding and comfort of operation when he's there. It's up to those other guys to catch it, he looks good," Hokies coach Justin Fuente says.



"Josh is taking that next step into leadership not just on offense now it's more of a team being the quarterback. Have to except that challenge I think he has it started in January when we got back being vocal, leading by example so he's doing pretty good," defensive lineman Ricky Walker says.

Jackson will have competition with redshirt freshman Hendon Hooker, incoming freshman Quincy Patterson, and Kansas transfer Ryan Willis. So it should an interesting spring under center in Blacksburg.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.