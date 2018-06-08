New Hokies softball coach introduced

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The coaching hires continue in Blacksburg under Athletic Director Whit Babcock. Coach Pete D'Amour takes over the Hokies softball program after the only coach the Hokies had ever had, Scot Thomas, was let go.

D'Amour becomes the ninth head coach Babcock has hired since becoming athletic director in 2014, and what they all have in common to this point is success.

"I'm honored by it obviously and all the big-name hires with Coach Williams and Coach Fuente, Those are really good hires. I'm honored to be in that kind of class, and the other sports too. I mean they're all winning. I know coach Szefc, I know him a little bit but but there's a good set of coaches here for sure," D'Amour said.

D'Amour comes to the Hokies from Kennesaw State where he led his team to the NCAA tournament this past year.



