Ferrum College football legend Hank Norton passes away

FERRUM, Va. - Ferrum College football legend Hank Norton passed away Wednesday night, according to college officials.

According to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, Norton's coaching career spanned five decades and started at Powhatan High School in 1954.

Norton signed on to lead the Ferrum Panthers in 1960 and went on to coach the team for 34 years, leading the team to 29 winning seasons and five undefeated seasons.

Norton's overall career record of 244-77-11 is one of the best in collegiate football. He took teams to four NCAA playoff berths, two South Region Titles (1988 and ’89), four Junior College national titles (1965, ‘67, ‘74 and ‘77) and 15 JUCO Region X titles.

Over the years, 42 of Norton's players went on to sign professional contracts.

Norton received the award of National Junior College Coach of the Year in 1965, ‘68 and ’74 and the title of the Coastal Conference Coach of the Year six times.

