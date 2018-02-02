What to know to volunteer at this year's Greenbrier Classic

A view of the trophy on the 18th tee during the final round of The Greenbrier Classic held at the Old White TPC on July 9, 2017 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. - Registration is now open for volunteers for The 2018 Greenbrier Classic. The annual golf event began in 2010 and has drawn some of golf's biggest names.

Here's everything you need to know if you're interested in volunteering.

What's happening? The multi-day PGA Tour event comes to The Old White TPC Course at The Greenbrier.

When is the event? This year's tournament takes place from July 2-8.

How many people? There are spots for more than 2,000 volunteers for this event.

What help is needed? Laser operators, marshals, standard bearers, walking scorers, golf carts, supply distribution, caddie services, player relief, player transportation, practice range, information ambassadors, admissions, merchandise, special needs, pro-am services, sponsor services, television needs and volunteer hospitality.

More benefits for volunteers: Volunteers can pay $85 for

Official tournament golf shirt

Official tournament outerwear piece

Official tournament hat or visor

Greenbrier Classic commemorative volunteer pin

Meal voucher for each shift worked

Volunteers will also receive a credential that provides access to the tournament grounds for all seven days.

Benefits for volunteers who work four to seven shifts:

Volunteer 4-7 shifts and you'll receive a certificate for one round of golf for one person on the Meadows Course or one complimentary Sweedish massage for one at The Greenbrier Spa

$79 rate for a one-night stay at The Greenbrier

Benefits for volunteers who fork eight or more shifts:

A round of golf for two people on The Old White TPC or a Swedish massage for two at The Greenbrier Spa. That package also includes two one-night stays at The Greenbrier at the rate of $79.

Don't forget the kids! Junior Volunteer program is available for interested volunteers ages 13 through 15.

Must work a minimum of two shifts.

Volunteer package is $45 and includes everything in the regular package.

Junior volunteers are also eligible for the same rewards packages, based on the number of shifts worked.

Volunteer opportunities include marshals, standard bearers and laser operators.

The free Junior volunteer package includes a Greenbrier Classic hat and t-shirt without, but does not include the incentives for shifts worked.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.