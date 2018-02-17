Blue Demons grappling towards 17th consecutive state title

SALEM, Va. - Christiansburg is bidding for a 17th consecutive state wrestling championship.

The Class 3 and Class 4 tournaments have been moved from Salem to Churchland High School in Portmouth..

But despite the move, the results remain the same. The Blue Demons are currently blowing away the 3A field with 222 points, 113.5 points ahead of second place Cave Spring. Staunton River is third as we enter day two of competition.

Here are your team scores in the 2A and A ranks:

Class A State Wrestling:

1. Grudy 190

2. Riverheads 125

3. Rural Retreat 112

4. George Wythe 107

5. Northhampton 70

Class 2A State Wrestling:

1. Poquoson 165.5

2. Clarke Co. 83

3. Grayson Co. 70

4. Appomattox 69

5. Wilson Memorial 62

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.