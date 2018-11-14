Hokies in search of consistency in prepping for Miami

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Saturday’s matchup between Virginia Tech and Miami is one that features two similar teams -- both trying to end their respective losing streaks and in search of consistency.

The Hurricanes have gone through a quarterback shuffle this season, seeking the best fit. N’Kosi Perry has brought more of a ground attack for the 'Canes, while Malik Rosier has done more through the air. Regardless of who’s under center, Tech will have its hands full.

"I think both of those guys have proven to be capable, as they work to be more consistent. They’ve got really big, dangerous skill players at running back and wide receiver. They’ve got a little bit of youth out there, as well," said Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente.

While Miami will look to find a sense of comfort, so will the Hokies defense, which is missing a number of starters and is allowing an average of 212 rushing yards per game.

"Teams (are) doing a good job of showing us something new that we have not seen on video. And then our young guys having to make an adjustment and sometimes that’s been a little bit of a struggle," said defensive line coach Charley Wiles.

"The lack of consistency and execution is something we have to get better at and we take every week to prepare harder and do things of that nature," said defensive lineman TyJuan Garbutt, one of the younger players who have had to step up and play a vital role late in the season.

Despite the outcome of the past three games, the Virginia Tech coaching staff insists that the players are developing and gaining confidence and it’s just a matter of time when it will show during the game. They’re hoping that starts sooner rather than later, beginning this weekend at Lane Stadium against Miami. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

